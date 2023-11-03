ODI World Cup 2023: WATCH | India pacer Mohammed Siraj BREAKS BAILS with menacing ball vs Sri Lanka
India's bowling was so lethal that Sri Lanka's top five batters could score only two runs in total as they slumped to six down for 14 and seven for 22 before the end of the 12th over.
India pacer Mohammed Siraj broke the bails during the ODI World Cup 2023 match on November 4 as he clean bowled Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis in the fourth over of the chase. Siraj had already taken two wickets in his first and innings' second over to leave Sri Lanka reeling at three down for two runs before accounting for Mendis.
Mendis had struggled to score one run off nine balls before Siraj cleaned him up. Bowling wide of the crease, Siraj bowled with the angle but the ball straightened up at the last moment to leave Mendis in splits and hitting the top of the off stump. The bails went flying in the air before being replaced as Sri Lanka slumped to four down for three runs in a chase of 358. Have a look at the video below:
Sri Lanka could never recover from that hole as they got all out for a paltry 55 with Player of the Match Mohammed Shami taking 5/18 - his second five-wicket haul in three ODI World Cup 2023 matches.
Before Siraj and Shami, it was Jasprit Bumrah who started a meltdown of Sri Lanka's batting with a wicket on the first ball of the Lankan innings, trapping Pathum Nissanka for a golden duck. India's bowling was so lethal that Sri Lanka's top five batters could score only two runs in total as they slumped to six down for 14 and seven for 22 before the end of the 12th over.
Earlier, India were asked to bat first after losing the toss in Mumbai. Sri Lanka had a great start as Dilshan Madushanka, who took a five-for, sent back skipper Rohit Sharma on the second ball of the match. Virat Kohli (88) and Shubman Gill (92) then added 188 runs for the second wicket as India came back strongly.
Apart from Kohli and Gill, Shreyas Iyer also scored 82 as India posted a huge total of 358/7 in 50 overs before winning the game by 302 runs. With their seventh win on the trot, India became the first team to qualify for the semifinals in the ODI World Cup 2023.