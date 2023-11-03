India pacer Mohammed Siraj broke the bails during the ODI World Cup 2023 match on November 4 as he clean bowled Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis in the fourth over of the chase. Siraj had already taken two wickets in his first and innings' second over to leave Sri Lanka reeling at three down for two runs before accounting for Mendis.

Mendis had struggled to score one run off nine balls before Siraj cleaned him up. Bowling wide of the crease, Siraj bowled with the angle but the ball straightened up at the last moment to leave Mendis in splits and hitting the top of the off stump. The bails went flying in the air before being replaced as Sri Lanka slumped to four down for three runs in a chase of 358. Have a look at the video below:

Sri Lanka could never recover from that hole as they got all out for a paltry 55 with Player of the Match Mohammed Shami taking 5/18 - his second five-wicket haul in three ODI World Cup 2023 matches.