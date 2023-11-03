Big blow to NZ! Henry ruled out as Jamieson named replacement ahead of crucial ODI WC tie vs Pakistan

New Zealand have been dealt with a big blow ahead of their crucial clash versus Pakistan, in Bengaluru, on Saturday (Nov 4). Matt Henry, one of their key performers in the ODI World Cup, has been ruled out with a torn right hamstring. Fast-bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has been named as replacement. He was already called in as cover when Henry's scan results were awaited.

On Friday (Nov 3), the Black Caps' official Instagram handle posted saying, "Matt Henry has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup in India with a torn right hamstring and has been replaced in the BLACKCAPS squad by Kyle Jamieson. Henry sustained the injury during Wednesday’s match against South Africa in Pune, with an MRI scan confirming he has a grade two lower tear which will require at least two to four weeks to recover from."



"Coach Gary Stead said the whole team was thinking of Henry. “We’re gutted for him,” Stead said in Bengaluru. “Matt’s been a crucial part of our One Day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing. “He’s consistently been ranked inside the ICC top 10 ODI bowlers for the past few years which is testament to his class and skills. “Moreover, Matt’s a great team man and we’re all going to miss his personality and experience.”"



It is to be noted that Jamieson arrived into Bengaluru late on Thursday and is expected to train with the national side on Friday.

New Zealand have had plenty of injury concerns in the showpiece event in India. With the likes of regular captain Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Jimmy Neesham also dealing with fitness issues, Henry's concerns adds to Tom Latham & Co.'s issues.