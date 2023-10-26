ODI World Cup 2023: Can England still qualify for semifinals after embarrassing defeat to Sri Lanka?

Curtains could soon be dropped on England’s ODI World Cup campaign as the defending champions face the improbable task of reaching the last four of the tournament. Jos Buttler’s men lost by eight wickets in the ODI World Cup on Thursday (Oct 26) in Bengaluru against Sri Lanka, which has seen them condemned to the ninth place in the league table. The defeat has also seen them on the brink of exit from the World Cup and another defeat to hosts India on Sunday could seal their fate for the ODI World Cup.

Can England still make the semifinal?

As things stand, England still have an opportunity to make the semifinals but need a specific set of results to go their way. The champions need to win all their four matches to stand any chance of competing with their rivals. Currently, England can only reach a maximum of 10 points in case they win their remaining four matches.

In case they win their four matches, they should hope not more than three teams should reach 10 points. India, New Zealand, and South Africa are all set to finish the league stage with 12 or more points considering their form and head-to-head matches between them. Australia currently are in the pole position to reach the semifinal with a positive Net Run Rate (NRR) and could reach a maximum of 12 points. The race for fourth place sees Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan in the hunt with only one making it to the semis.

If England beat Australia and Pakistan in their head-to-head contests and also get the better of India and the Netherlands, they will still hold an opportunity to reach the semis. In this scenario, the trio of Australia, England, and Pakistan will end with 10 points (provided other teams also win their matches) and the NRR will decide the league standings. Also, the winners of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan should lose in their remaining four matches to see a tie of teams on 10 points.