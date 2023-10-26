CWC '23: 'Maxwell makes match one-sided when his bat fires': Ex-India batter on Aussie star's record ton

Australia romped past Netherlands by 309 runs in match 25 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Wednesday (Oct 25) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. This became the biggest win for any side, in terms of runs, in WC history. Opting to bat first, the Aussies rode on David Warner's 104 and Glenn Maxwell's 44-ball 106, laced with 9 fours and 8 sixes, to post a mammoth 399 for 8. In reply, the Netherlands were bundled out for a paltry 90 in 21 overs due to Adam Zampa's 4 for 8.

After the match, former Indian batter Sanjay Bangar lauded Maxwell for his record knock.

While speaking to Star Sports in the post-match analysis, Bangar was in awe of Maxwell's innovative shots -- as his inning was filled with reverse hits, cuts, pull and he even slammed a reverse-sweep-scoop -- and said, "He practices them a lot. When all batters do knocking before the match, he first comes and plays the sweep, then the reverse sweep, and once that is done, he switches his hands and practices the switch hit."

"To hit that six over third man off a bouncer, it means he has special ability. You shouldn't expect consistency from his bat because he plays such high-risk cricket, but whenever he plays, he will do something where the world will ask where he has been thus far and why he can't do that consistently," added Bangar.

After the game, Player-of-the-Match Maxwell said at the post-match presentation, "I was just trying to give ourselves a good platform at the end. You can certainly cash in on this ground with bat (batting first towards the end) and it seams under lights. Nice to get some rhythm finally in the tournament. Huge confidence booster. Some doubts do creep in when you are consistently not making runs. Hopefully I can ride forward from this. Pretty much the perfect game with bat and ball for us. Three wins now and certainly starting to get that momentum as a team."

Pat Cummins-led Australia have now secured their third win on the trot after losing their opening two games. They are at the fourth place and will now face third-positioned New Zealand on Saturday (Oct 28) in Dharamsala.