CWC '23: 'Playing 3 spinners not a bad option' - Harbhajan Singh on India's playing XI for England tie

Team India is on a roll in the ODI World Cup 2023 edition at home. They remain the only unbeaten team after winning their first five games. Rohit Sharma & Co. will next lock horns with England at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Ahead of the much-awaited encounter on Sunday (Oct 29), former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels the home side can play three spinners in the playing XI for the Lucknow tie.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said, "England do not play spin well. As it is, England are not playing well in the World Cup, and if the ball starts spinning, I don’t think they will be able to do much better. Playing three spinners might not be a bad option." He further suggested that Mohammed Siraj -- who has six wickets in five games in World Cup 2023 -- can be rested.

Bhajji opined, "Siraj can be rested. He has played back-to-back games. Shami has just come into the playing XI and has claimed a five-fer. If a pitch is a normal one and is not expected to offer a lot of turn, then I do not see too many changes in the team."

Harbhajan stated that big players are those who shine in high-pressure games and lauded the efforts of Virat Kohli, Rohit, Mohammed Shami, etc. in the ongoing ten-team tournament. "From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, everyone has looked good. In the bowling, Shami came in and claimed five wickets. Big players are those that perform in big tournaments,” he added.

It is to be noted that India are looking to clinch their third ODI World Cup title and first-ever ICC trophy since 2013. After five games, they have ticked most of the boxes and will be confident taking on defending champions England, who have just one win from four games.