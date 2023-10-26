'SA are trusting their top five, India are...': Smith lauds in-form teams after Australia thrash Netherlands

Australia humbled the Netherlands by 309 runs in match 24 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday (Oct 25) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Opting to bat first, Pat Cummins & Co. rode on David Warner's 104, Glenn Maxwell's 44-ball 106 (laced with 9 fours and 8 sixes at 240.91) and fifties from Steve Smith (71) and Marnus Labuschange (62) to post a mammoth 399 for 8. In reply, Scott Edwards & Co. only managed 90 in 21 overs (thanks to Adam Zampa's four-fer) to lose by 309 runs, the biggest-ever World Cup loss by runs. Thus, Australia are now on a roll with three back-to-back wins after defeats in their opening two encounters.

Steve Smith attended the post-win media interaction and was asked about the CWC 2023 edition's current top two teams, i.e. India and South Africa. Rohit Sharma's India and Temba Bavuma-led Proteas have 10 and eight points, respectively, and look set to seal their place in the semi-finals sooner than later. Thus, the right-hander was all praise for India and the Proteas.

While responding to WION's question on India and SA, Smith said, "I think both are playing really good cricket. SA play like we played today. They are trusting their top five batters to go out and build a platform before Klaasen and Miller to smack it at the backend. Obviously, they have played on very good batting surfaces as well, one here (in New Delhi) and two at the Wankhede. India are favourites in the tournament, they are playing very well and are playing at home. They are a very good side."

Meanwhile, Australia, now with a Net Run Rate of +1.142, are also catching up. They remain at the fourth spot, one below New Zealand.

At the post-match presentation, Aussie skipper Cummins said, "Really happy, complete game. To put 400 on board and then defend well, couldn't be happier. Crazy innings. I think we both contributed equally in that hundred partnership (chuckles). Fantastic innings, the cleanest hitting I've seen. We played the style we liked to. Pleased with Smithy getting runs. We were aiming for powerplay wickets, bowled quite well without a lot of luck. Zamps with another four-fer. They (New Zealand) are a really good side.. Big game in Dharamsala. It's the World Cup and we are in a good space, can't wait to get there. (Areas to improve) I don't think we have totally nailed the 50 overs with the bat yet."