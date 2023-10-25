CWC '23: Thank you, Glenn Maxwell! Aussie star's blitz makes for a memorable trip to Arun Jaitley Stadium

The 2003 World Cup final had a catastrophic effect on every Indian cricket fan. As disappointing as it was for every ardent fan of the nation, it made me -- back then, an 11-year-old kid -- fall madly in love with the sport. There was no turning back from there.

Before the 2003 debacle, I saw Team India win the NatWest Trophy. For me, 2004 is still vividly etched in my memory for India's historic tour of Pakistan whereas the coming years just added more memories. Thus, becoming a sports journalist has been on my bucket list since then. Obviously, the dream of representing India would have been much better. However, that bus sadly left due to sheer laziness during my college days.

Come 2016, I got my first job. I officially entered the sports journalism industry. Growing up watching India win the home ODI World Cup in 2011 motivated me enough to cover the mega event in 2023 -- when the tournament returned to Indian shores. Come Oct 25 (Wednesday), that dream was fulfilled. I was part of the media box for the Australia versus Netherlands group stage tie at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Batting first, Australia found boundaries at will as David Warner (104) and Steve Smith (71) matched each other with every stroke. However, there was a collapse as the Aussies were reduced to 290-6 from 244-2. Still, there were enough overs in the bank for a Glenn Maxwell special. And boy, did he make it special!

Maxi slammed a 40-ball 100 -- fastest ever in ODI World Cup -- and ended with 106 off 44; laced with 9 fours and 8 sixes at a strike rate of 240.91. His inning was filled with reverse hits, cuts, pulls and a reverse-sweep-scoop (yes, you read that right). It was an exhibition of T20-style batting including some audacious shots in all parts of the ground. Netherlands' Bas de Leede bore the brunt and, as a result, ended with the most expensive bowling figures in ODIs (10-0-115-2). View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × Maxwell's unreal knock lifted the mood of the entire stadium as they didn't need an announcer instructing them to make more noise. They were buzzing on a lazy and pleasant Wednesday evening.

Such was Maxi's onslaught that Australia comfortably posted 399-8 even after losing wickets in a flurry. Such was the right-hander's entertainment that the crowd forgot Warner's ton -- with no disrespect to his 104. Such was the effect of Maxwell's ton that he added a hundred with captain Pat Cummins when the latter added only eight runs.

Highest run-rates for a 100+ partnership in World Cups:

14.65 (105) - MJ Guptill, BB McCullum (NZ) vs ENG, Wellington 2015

14.61 (134*) - MV Boucher, JH Kallis (SA) vs NED, Basseterre, 2007

14.37 (103) - PJ Cummins, GJ Maxwell (AUS) vs NED, Delhi, today*

14.23 (123) - WW Hinds, BC Lara (WI) vs CAN, Centurion, 2003

After the berserk innings, Maxwell said at the mid-break, "Feels pretty good. I've been pretty cooked all day. Probably just cleared my head a bit to just go out and play. The situation when Davey and Greeny got out, I had to take it deep a little bit. Patty was good as well. Even if they are banging it into the wicket, I feel I have enough time to go after it. And when they are bowling quick, my hands have to be faster."