World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell smashes fastest century in ODI WC history, obliterates Markram's record

Glenn Maxwell smashed the fastest century in ODI World Cup history at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday (Oct 25) against the Netherlands, obliterating South Africa's Aiden Markram's record set earlier in the tournament. Maxwell reached the century in 40 balls after Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede served a beamer on the leg stump which was promptly deposited by the dasher over the long leg boundary.

Having come in to bat in the 40th over, not many would have predicted that Maxwell would reach his century but not only did he reach the milestone, he broke the record by a margin of nine balls. Maxwell was at his menacing best, pummeling and carting the bowlers to all parts of the park.

He brought his half-century in 26 balls before reaching the three-figure mark in another 14 deliveries. En route, the Australian smashed nine boundaries and eight maximums.

Pretty cooked all day: Maxwell

Speaking after breaking the world record, Maxwell said he was not feeling well when he walked out to bat in the middle.

"I've been pretty cooked all day. Probably just cleared my head a bit to just go out and play. The situation when Davey and Greeny got out, I had to take it deep a little bit," said Maxwell.

Explaining the outrageous ramp shots that he played even when the Dutch bowlers were digging the ball into the pitch, Maxwell said he had "enough time to go after" them.

"Even if they are banging it into the wicket, I feel I have enough time to go after it. And when they are bowling quick, my hands have to be faster. Just generally try to get it over the infield," added Maxwell.

Batting first, Australia were off to a sedate start as Mitchell Marsh perished in the fourth over. Steve Smith, walking in at no.3, joined forces with David Warner and the duo stitched a classy partnership before the former perished to a corker of a catch from Van der Merwe.

Warner continued from there and reached his second consecutive century of the WC, sixth overall and showed he remains one of the top white ball batters.

While wickets did fall in clump for the five-time champions in the middle, Maxwell's blitzkrieg ensured that Australia posted a mammoth 399 run total on the board.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren