India vs South Africa could be best game of ODI World Cup 2023, feels former Indian opener

South Africa took the field, without regular Temba Bavuma, versus Bangladesh in match 23 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Tuesday (Oct 24) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Proteas continued their winning run with another big win, beating the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangla Tigers by 149 runs. With this, they are now in the second spot after hosts India.

Seeing South Africa's dominance in the ten-team tournament, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels Kolkata could witness the best game of the tournament when India face Bavuma & Co. on Nov 5 (Sunday). Here is what he tweeted:

Chopra wrote, "South Africa is a beast while batting first. India are the best chasers in this tournament. Kolkata could witness the best game of the tournament if both teams decide to stick to their guns and choose accordingly. 5th November. Eden Gardens. #CWC23". South Africa is a beast while batting first. India are the best chasers in this tournament. Kolkata could witness the best game of the tournament if both teams decide to stick to their guns and choose accordingly.

5th November.

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 24, 2023

Talking about SA's win over Bangladesh, they rode on Quinton de Kock's mammoth 174 to post a staggering 382 for 5 after opting to bat first. In reply, they dismissed the Asian side for 233 in 46.4 overs -- with Mahmudullah (111) being the sole warrior -- as pacer Gerald Coetzee took a three-fer.

SA have been in roaring form with four big wins and only one loss, which came against the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led India are on a roll as well and remain the only unbeaten side in the competition after five wins on the trot (beating Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand, respectively). Thus, India versus South Africa is expected to be a humdinger of a clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the first week of Nov.

