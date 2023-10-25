Shaheen, Rizwan, Sarfaraz in line to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan captain post ODI WC: Report

Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammed Rizwan are being discussed as potential candidates to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan captain after the national side returns home post the ODI World Cup. There have been a lot of questions on Babar's leadership in the ongoing ten-team tournament with three successive defeats, with the latest coming against Afghanistan in Chennai on Monday (Oct 23).

It is being said that the change in leadership role could take place soon as Pakistan's chances of making it to the semi-finals of the ongoing ODI World Cup look bleak at the moment. The Men in Green are scheduled to tour Australia soon after the World Cup and plans for the 2024 T20 World Cup will be in full swing post the mega event in India. Thus, a new captain can be appointed sooner than later.

What are Babar's chances of staying captain?

"Only if Pakistan can stage a miracle and win all their remaining matches to qualify for the semi-finals of this World Cup does Babar stand any chance of surviving as captain and even then he might be relegated to skipper in just the red ball format," one reliable source close to the developments said, as per PTI.

"It is over for Babar because he has been given unbridled power and authority as captain and more importantly he has always had players of his choice in the team. There has never been any attempt to reduce his authority and so he is now being held solely responsible for the Asia Cup and World Cup defeats," the source mentioned.

The source further revealed that despite advice from former captains such as Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammed Hafeez to make some changes to the final World Cup squad, Babar got all the 18 players he wanted and was backed by PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"The PCB Chairman, Zaka Ashraf ignored the advice of Misbah and Hafeez and some other former players whom he consulted as Babar was adamant he didn't want changes in the team for the World Cup," the source said.

Misbah, former captain and coach, also confirmed on a television channel that he had asked Babar to include mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in the World Cup squad. However, the current skipper only added him as a travelling reserve.

It is to be noted that lobbies for the possible candidates, including Sarfaraz, Shaheen, Rizwan and Shan Masood have already started their work to get their candidate selected. In a likely scenario, the PCB is contemplating different captains for the red and white-ball formats.

"Sarfaraz might win the nod to captain the Test and ODI sides again while Shaheen may get a chance to be the T20 captain," the source added. Sarfaraz is not part of the Babar-led ODI World Cup squad.

Babar was appointed T20I captain in late 2019 but became the all-format skipper by 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

