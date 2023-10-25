'Heard Babar Azam cried...': Mohammad Yousuf's BIG claim after Pakistan's ODI World Cup loss to Afghanistan

Former Pakistan batter Mohammed Yousuf has made a big claim. Yousuf revealed that Babar Azam cried after Pakistan's shocking eight-wicket loss to Afghanistan in match 22 of the ODI World Cup in India on Monday (Oct 23). Under Babar, Pakistan are now on the brink of an early exit with three back-to-back big defeats in five games.

'It's not only Babar's fault, the entire team and management is involved'

Yousuf claimed while talking on a Pakistani TV show, "I heard Babar Azam cried after the defeat against Afghanistan last night. It's not only Babar's fault, the entire team and management is involved. We are with Babar Azam in this tough time and the entire nation is with him."

Opting to bat first, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Babar & Co. posted 282 for 7 riding on the captain's 74 and Abdullah Shafique's 58. In reply, Afghanistan chased down the total in 49 overs with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65), Ibrahim Zadran (87), Rahmat Shah (77*) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahid (48*) starring with the bat.

After this loss, Pakistan remain at the fifth spot but have a herculean task to qualify for the semi-finals. They need to win all their remaining games, improve their Net Run Rate (NRR) significantly and might also have to depend on other results to go their way.

After the match, Babar said at the post-match presentation, "This hurts us. We had a good total. In the bowling, we aren't up to the mark because we are not taking wickets in the middle overs. In the World Cup, if you are not good in even one department, then you'll lose the match. In the field, we didn't stop boundaries and gave away runs, that cost us. Bowling - we started well, in the middle overs, we needed wickets but we couldn't take any wickets. All credit to Afghanistan the way they played in all three departments. That's why they won. We are not playing good cricket in bowling and fielding."

It will be interesting to see how Babar responds and leads Pakistan in their remaining games with a lot of questions being raised on his leadership.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE