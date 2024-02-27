NZ vs AUS Test series: Schedule, venues, squads, head-to-head, live streaming details | All you need to know

NZ vs AUS Test series: New Zealand and Australia will lock horns in a two-match Test series as part of Australia Tour of New Zealand 2024. The Test series will start on Thursday (Feb 29) at two venues in Wellington and Christchurch.

The series is taking place after the concluded three-match T20I series between the two teams on February 25, in which Australia emerged victorious.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming series between New Zealand and Australia:

NZ vs AUS Test series: Schedule

First Test: February 29 – March 4, Wellington (9:00 am AEDT or 3:30 am IST)

Second Test: March 8-12, Christchurch (9:00 am AEDT or 3:30 am IST)

NZ vs AUS Test series: Venues

Basin Reserve, Wellington

The Basin Reserve in Wellington is generally considered a well-balanced pitch, offering opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers to make an impact.

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Christchurch's Hagley Oval offers a balanced surface. Pace bowlers always find extra bounce at Hagley Oval but batters can score big once settled.

NZ vs AUS Test series: Head-to-head

Australia has a lead against New Zealand in Test cricket, winning 34 of the 60 matches that they have played so far. New Zealand has registered just eight victories so far. As many as 18 Tests between these two sides have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met in the longest format, Australia whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 in a three-match Test series in Australia in 2019-20.

NZ vs AUS Test series: Squads

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

NZ vs AUS Test series: Live streaming details

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia Test 2024 series will be available on Amazon Prime Video in India. There will be no live telecast of the NZ vs AUS Tests on any TV channel in India.