Not Virat Kohli's masterclass against Pakistan! Sanjay Bangar picks greatest knock by an Indian in T20 WC

Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock versus Pakistan to help India open their T20 World Cup (T20 WC) 2022 campaign with a thrilling win, in the Super 12 clash at the iconic MCG, Melbourne on October 23 (Sunday). Being asked to bat first, Babar Azam-led Pakistan rode on half-centuries from Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed to post 159 for 8. In reply, India were tottering at 31 for 4 before a 113-run fifth-wicket stand between Kohli (82 not out) and Hardik Pandya (37-ball 40) took India to a stunning four-wicket win at the iconic stadium.

Many have claimed that Kohli's knock was the greatest inning by an Indian in the T20 WC. Earlier, Kohli had scored a magical 82 not out, off 51 balls, versus Australia in the virtual quarter-final of the 2016 T20 WC, in Mohali. Following his MCG heroics, many have labelled it as the greatest knock by a Team India player in the tournament history. However, former Indian opener Sanjay Bangar disagrees.

"The best I feel is Yuvraj Singh's, he will be at No. 1 because it was a semi-final match, so it was a different level. The second, as Virat Kohli himself said in his post-match interview that he will rate the Melbourne innings higher, the sort of attack it was and the position we were in, difficult conditions, I feel Melbourne should be there," Bangar said in a video posted on Aakash Chopra's YouTube Channel.

Talking about Yuvraj's 30-ball 70-run knock versus the Aussies, it took place in the inaugural edition's second semi-final. Back then, MS Dhoni-led India faced Adam Gilchrist-led Aussies and posted a healthy 188 for 5 after opting to bat first, in Durban. India were 41 for 2 before Yuvi stitched an impressive 81-run stand with Robin Uthappa and went onto slam 70 off 30 deliveries, laced with 5 fours and equal number of sixes at a whopping strike rate of 233.33. Since Aussies were the favourites in the 2007 edition, Yuvi's inning was lauded by many. In reply, Australia managed 173 for 7 to lose by 15 runs.

Dhoni-led India went onto face Pakistan in the 2007 edition's final, beating them by five runs to win the trophy.