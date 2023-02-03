Not Virat Kohli! Here's which Indian captain has won most Tests in history of Border Gavaskar Trophy

India have been at their dominant best in the ongoing home leg, where they easily went past Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the white-ball formats. Now, they next opposition is Australia as the Pat Cummins-led tourists will lock horns with Rohit Sharma & Co. in the upcoming edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on February 09 in Nagpur. The last few editions of the BGT have lived up to expectations, if not exceeded them, and a lot is at stake for both sides in the upcoming Test series, with WTC final spots up for grabs.

The last three editions saw India beat Australia -- defeating them twice in a row in their own backyard -- and the hosts will be favourites in familiar conditions but Cummins & Co. have enough firepower to replicate their 2004 heroics in India. Ahead of the series opener, here's a list of Indian captains with most wins in history of Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

CAPTAINS MATCHES WON LOST MS Dhoni 13 8 4 (1 DRAWN) Virat Kohli 10 3 4 (3 DRAWN) Sourav Ganguly 9 3 3 (3 DRAWN) Ajinkya Rahane 4 3 0 (! DRAWN)

In the overall list, Dhoni tops the charts once again with Steve Waugh and Michael Clarke following suit -- with five wins each. Under Waugh, Aussies lost thrice and two Tests ended in a draw whereas Clarke-led Australia lost thrice with no drawn encounters.

Thus, Dhoni tops another captaincy list. While he was known for his white-ball heroics, the former keeper-batter was a force to reckon with in whites as well; amassing 4,876 runs including a double ton versus Australia. Under him, India also topped the ICC Test rankings for the first time in late 2009. Kohli, India's most successful Test captain with 40 wins, follows his predecessor in the list of Indian captains with most wins in the history of BGT.

Full Schedule of 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India:

February 9-13: 1st Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

February 17-21: 2nd Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

March 01-05: 3rd Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

March 09-13: 4th Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Squads

India (for first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav