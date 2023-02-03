Virat Kohli can play till 40 and will be motivated to go for 100 hundreds: Dutch star Roelef van der Merwe

Netherlands' star all-rounder Roelef van der Merwe, who has also represented South Africa in the past, has backed Virat Kohli to keep going at the international level till 40 and has backed him to go for 100 hundreds, breaking Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record. Roelef, at 38, has shown his zeal for the game and time and again impressed with his all-round skills. None can forget his memorable catch, to get rid of David Miller, in the Netherlands' shocking win over South Africa in the 2022 T20 World Cup. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing inaugural SA20; 14 wickets in 6 matches for SunRisers Eastern Cape and remains a vital batter down the order as well. Many have lauded him for his fitness standards at such an age. Hence, he certainly knows what it takes to remain relevant at the highest level at the latter half of 30s and has backed Kohli -- one of the fittest cricketers -- to play for long.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the SA20 campaign, Roelef hailed Kohli and told India Today.in, "I think Virat is a great player. Yes, I think he can do that. 100 hundreds, those things will be in the back of his mind. In India, following somebody like Sachin, it's a big deal. I think it will be in the back of his mind. He will be motivated to keep going."

Van der Merwe , has played 16 ODIs and 52 T20Is, also spoke about what keeps him going at 38. "Look, I love playing cricket, I love winning games. I am a very competitive person. It's the urge to win games that keep you going. As I said, I am a very competitive person in everyday life. As long I am winning games, I will keep going. That will keep me motivated."

Van der Merwe remains the few men to represent two national sides in T20 cricket. Given his passion and fitness standards, he will surely be seen in action for a few more years at the highest level. Speaking of Kohli, the 34-year-old is gearing up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, on home soil, as India will host Australia in the four-match Test series opener in Nagpur on February 09.