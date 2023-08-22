NFL: Indianapolis Colts 'OK' RB Jonathan Taylor's demand to seek another team

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been granted permission by the franchise to seek another team. The development was reported by ESPN citing sources. The Colts, however, will be looking for a significant deal for Taylor, ESPN further reported citing different sources.

The deal which the Colts are looking at to trade the RB should include a first round pick or multiple picks to equal the one, sources said further to ESPN. Taylor, notably, is entering final year of his rookie contract and is looking for a long-term extension. His demand for long-term deal has, however, been struck down by Colts owner Jim Isray.

The drama started three weeks ago when Taylor joined the training camp on July 25, seeking a long term deal. Owner Isary's comments in which he said to ESPN that the franchise has not made any offer to the RB, irked Taylor, said sources to ESPN. The 24-year-old, also failed his pre-camp medical after reporting issues in his surgically mended right ankle.

He subsequently was put on physically unable to perform list and continues to stay there. He also has not practiced with the squad since being put on the injured reserve list in December last year.

The 2020 round 2 pick in NFL draft has been a mainstay of the Colts ever since his debut with them in 2020 season. He played 15 games in his rookie year, rushing for 1,169 yards in 232 carries and adding 11 touchdowns as well. In 2021, he upped his game one notch with 1,869 yards in 332 carries in 17 games. He topped the performance with 18 touchdowns as well - both a franchise record for the Colts.

In last season, the RB could play only in 11 games, racking in 861 yards in 192 carrier with just four touchdowns. Overall, the three-year veteran RB has 3,841 rushing yards to his name in 756 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per carry along with 33 touchdowns.

