/New Zealand vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test: Henry’s fifer wrecks Zimbabwe as visitors dominate

Matt Henry’s searing seam bowling dismantled Zimbabwe on the opening day of the second Test at Queens Sports Club, as the hosts folded for just 125— their second-lowest total since 2023. New Zealand then hammered home their dominance with a commanding 162-run opening stand, finishing the day at 174/1, already leading by 49 runs.

Henry, who had starred in New Zealand’s nine-wicket win in the first Test at the same venue, was once again the chief destroyer. Leading a pace attack that featured three debutants—Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, and Matthew Fisher—Henry was relentless, finishing with 5 for 40. Foulkes impressed on debut with 4 for 38, his sharp pace and late movement too much for Zimbabwe’s fragile lineup.

Zimbabwe’s decision to bat first on a pitch with early movement but little bounce quickly turned disastrous. Brendan Taylor, returning to international cricket after more than three years, provided the only real resistance. Opening the batting for just the seventh time in his Test career, Taylor showed patience and poise in his 44 off 107 balls. But his dismissal after lunch—chipping a tame catch to extra cover off Henry—triggered a collapse from which Zimbabwe never recovered.

None of the other batters crossed 30, with only Tafadzwa Tsiga showing some fight. Brian Bennett fell to a beauty from Henry in just the ninth ball of the match, while Nick Welch, Sean Williams, and Craig Ervine fell to poor strokes. By lunch, Zimbabwe were already tottering at 67 for 4, and the post-lunch session offered no respite as the lower order crumbled.

Henry, extracting subtle seam and swing, ran through the tail with support from the debutants, all of whom bowled with impressive control and discipline.

In reply, New Zealand’s openers Devon Conway and Will Young put on a batting clinic. The pair added 162 for the first wicket—New Zealand’s third-highest opening stand against Zimbabwe and their first century opening partnership since 2022. It was also their fourth 100-plus stand together, though their first as openers.