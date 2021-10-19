Need to create cricketing bond with BCCI, says PCB chief Ramiz Raja after meeting Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja said the board needs to forge a cricketing bond with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to revitalise the cricketing ties between the two nations. Raja recently met BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in the UAE.

India and Pakistan, who share one of the greatest rivalries in cricket, have not played a bilateral series between them since 2013. The two sides meet only in major ICC competitions due to the ongoing political tensions between the two nations. However, Raja wants politics to stay away from sports as PCB tries to repair ties with India.

Raja opened up on his meeting with BCCI officials Ganguly and Shah and said a lot of work needs to be done to revitalise India-Pakistan cricket.

"I met with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the ACC meetings. We need to create a cricketing bond, while I have also believed that politics should stay away from the sport as much as possible and this has always been our stance," said PCB chief Raja.

"A lot of work needs to be done to revitalise Pakistan-India cricket but there needs to be some comfort level between the two boards and then we can see how far we can go. So overall, we had a good discussion," he added

India and Pakistan, who last met in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019, will resume their rivalry when the two teams lock horns in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. India and Pakistan will open their T20 World Cup campaign against each other in what promises to be a blockbuster clash at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 24.

India have never lost against Pakistan in the history of the T20 World Cup and will be looking to extend their winning streak against the arch-rivals.