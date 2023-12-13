VIDEO | Warriors' Draymond Green hits Suns' Jusuf Nurkic on face, gets ejection from refs

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was once again ejected from an NBA game - this time against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday (Dec. 12) at Footprint Center in Arizona. The reason for ejection this time was hitting Suns center Jusuf Nurkic on the face. It happened in the third quarter of the game when the Warriors were leading 65-60 and Green already had one technical foul against him.

As for the play, Green was getting into the position with Nurkic defending him near the left corner of the court. Green, in order to reposition himself, moved around a bit and swung wildly which ended in his right hand being smashed across Nurkic's face. Have a look at the video below: This shit is so tired and so ridiculous. If the NBA really wants Draymond Green to knock off the nonsense, they have to suspend Steve Kerr. Punishing the only defender Draymond has left is the only way to get the message through to him pic.twitter.com/F6rSffnfHF — Ryan Hickey (@Ryan_Hickey3) December 13, 2023 × The Suns center went down immediately on the floor and stayed there for multiple minutes as Green existed with 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists to his name on the night.

This is not the first time Green has faced the consequence for his on-court antics. Earlier in the season, he was suspended five games for holding Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Talking about the game, the Warriors lost the game 119-116 despite being in lead at the halftime, although by just three points. The first 12 minutes of the game saw both teams going neck-to-neck, scoring 25 points each. In the second quarter, Golden State scored 31 points against Phoenix's 28 and took the marginal lead.

Come second half, the Suns shone brighter over the Warriors, scoring 35 points against the Golden State's 31 in the third quarter - not only erasing the deficit but taking one point lead as well.