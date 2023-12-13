LIVE TV
ugc_banner

VIDEO | Warriors' Draymond Green hits Suns' Jusuf Nurkic on face, gets ejection from refs

Phoenix, USAEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Dec 13, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
main img

Warriors' Draymond Green Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Suns, however, shone brighter over the Warriors, scoring 35 points against the Golden State's 31 in the third quarter - not only erasing the deficit but taking one point lead as well.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was once again ejected from an NBA game - this time against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday (Dec. 12) at Footprint Center in Arizona. The reason for ejection this time was hitting Suns center Jusuf Nurkic on the face. It happened in the third quarter of the game when the Warriors were leading 65-60 and Green already had one technical foul against him.

As for the play, Green was getting into the position with Nurkic defending him near the left corner of the court. Green, in order to reposition himself, moved around a bit and swung wildly which ended in his right hand being smashed across Nurkic's face. Have a look at the video below:

×

The Suns center went down immediately on the floor and stayed there for multiple minutes as Green existed with 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists to his name on the night.

trending now

This is not the first time Green has faced the consequence for his on-court antics. Earlier in the season, he was suspended five games for holding Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Talking about the game, the Warriors lost the game 119-116 despite being in lead at the halftime, although by just three points. The first 12 minutes of the game saw both teams going neck-to-neck, scoring 25 points each. In the second quarter, Golden State scored 31 points against Phoenix's 28 and took the marginal lead.

Come second half, the Suns shone brighter over the Warriors, scoring 35 points against the Golden State's 31 in the third quarter - not only erasing the deficit but taking one point lead as well.

In the final quarter, Phoenix outscored the Warriors 31-29 and won their 14th game of the the season to go with 10 losses. The Warriors, on the other hand, slumped to a 10-14 win-loss record for the season.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

VIDEO | Hawks' ice-cool Trae Young gets ejection vs Denver after arguing with referees

Proud father LeBron James shares emotional message for son Bronny on college basketball debut for USC Trojans

League commissioner Adam Silver to meet Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant ahead of expected return