WATCH | In X video, Australia batter Usman Khawaja addresses controversy around his 'worded' shoes

Perth, AustraliaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Dec 13, 2023, 02:33 PM IST
Australia's Usman Khawaja during Edgbaston Test. Photograph:(AFP)

A controversy erupted when Khawaja wore the worded shoes during a training session ahead of the first Test against Pakistan. Cricket Australia then issued a statement in regards to the matter

Australia batter Usman Khawaja has decided not to wear the shoes with 'Freedom is a human right' and 'All lives are equal' written on them. The batter, in a video on his social media handle X, said that he'll try to get approval from the ICC as the message on his shoes isn't political as the apex body sees it.

"All Lives are Equal. Freedom is a Human right. I'm raising my voice for human rights. For a humanitarian appeal. If you see it any other way. That's on you," read Khawaja's caption alongside the video. Have a look at the video below:

A controversy erupted when Khawaja wore the worded shoes during a training session ahead of the first Test against Pakistan. Cricket Australia then issued a statement on the matter, which read: "We support the right of our players to express personal opinions. But the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages which we expect the players to uphold."

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was also asked the same during a media interaction and confirmed that Khawaja won't be wearing the shoes during the match.

"I chatted to Uzzie about it briefly today. I don't think his intention was to make too big of a fuss, but we support him. He said he won't be (wearing them)," confirmed Cummins.

The skipper also acknowledged that Khawaja's decision comes after bringing his attention to the ICC rules.

"I think it drew the attention to the ICC rules ... which I don't know if he was across them beforehand," said Cummins on the matter.

According to the ICC rules: "Any clothing or equipment that does not comply with these regulations is strictly prohibited," the regulations read. 

"In particular, no logo shall be permitted to be displayed on cricket clothing or cricket equipment, other than a national logo, a commercial logo, an event logo, a manufacturer's logo, a player's bat logo, a charity logo or a non-commercial logo as provided in these regulations.

"In addition, where any match official becomes aware of any clothing or equipment that does not comply with these regulations, he shall be authorised to prevent the offending person from taking the field of play (or to order them from the field of play, if appropriate) until the non-compliant clothing or equipment is removed or appropriately covered up."

The first Test between Australia and Pakistan starts December 14 in Perth.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

