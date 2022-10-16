Namibia stun Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2022, inflict 55-run defeat

14th-ranked Namibia stunned Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka, beating them by a comfortable margin of 55 runs to get off to a winning start in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 16). Namibia were far from favourites heading into the clash against the Lankans, but batted brilliantly and followed it up with an exceptional bowling performance to clinch a comprehensive victory.

Namibia, an associate nation, had given an account of their talent and skill in the T20 World Cup last year. While they were tagged as minnows against Sri Lanka, the Gerhard Erasmus-led side always appeared a confident unit in their opener against Dasun Shanaka's men at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Sunday.

Namibia lost the toss and were asked to bat first and got off to a stuttering start. They lost openers Michael van Lingen (3) and Divan la Cock (9) cheaply and were reduced to 16/2 inside the first three overs as Sri Lanka looked in cruise control. However, the Namibia batters staged a valiant fightback and finished off well to post a seemingly strong total of 163 runs on the board.

Jan Frylinck top-scored with a quickfire 44 off 28 balls while JJ Smit played a sensational cameo of 16-ball 31 down the order. The likes of Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (20), Stephan Baard (26) and skipper Erasmus (20) also made vital contributions as the Namibia batters tackled the Sri Lankan bowlers well.

After a valiant batting performance, the Namibian bowlers taught Sri Lanka how to bowl on the pitch by utilising the conditions well. Unlike Sri Lanka's short ball barrage, the Namibian pacers kept it full and let the ball do the talking throughout Sri Lanka's run-chase as they bundled out the Asia Cup champions for a paltry 108.

David Wiese and Bernard Scholtz were the pick of the bowlers for Namibia as they picked up a couple of wickets apiece while Frylinck produced a brilliant all-round performance as he followed up his 28-ball 44 with an exceptional spell of 2/26 in his four overs.

In what was a cracking first day of the tournament, Namibia pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the T20 World Cup 2022. They have now given a great account of the skills at their disposal and will be among the deemed favourites to make it to the Super 12 from Group A.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have to register a big win to get their net run rate back on track after their shocking defeat on Sunday. Sri Lanka have games remaining against UAE and Netherlands and can't afford any further slip-ups to make it to the next round.