WATCH: Dream come true moment for 11-year-old as he bowls to India captain Rohit Sharma in nets

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made 11-year-old Durshil Sharma's day as he invited the young prodigious talent to train with the Indian team after noticing him at the stadium. The Indian team is currently training in Brisbane ahead of the start of their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sharma, a left-arm fast bowler, managed to leave an impression on Rohit while training at the same stadium where the Indian team was practising. The Indian skipper spotted the young kid and decided to call him into the Indian team's dressing room. Rohit also invited him to bowl against him in the nets.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle to share a video of Drushil training with the Indian team and narrating his experience of spending the day with some of his favourite cricketers. The 11-year-old said yorker and outswinger were his favourite deliveries.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly set to return as CAB president as BCCI stint nears end

Drushil also spoke to Indian captain Rohit, who asked him if he would like to travel to India in the future and play for the national team. The 11-year-old said his dream is to become a professional cricketer but he has no idea when he will get to travel to India.

𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦!



When a 11-year-old impressed @ImRo45 with his smooth action!



A fascinating story of Drushil Chauhan who caught the eye of #TeamIndia Captain & got invited to the nets and the Indian dressing room. #T20WorldCup



Watch https://t.co/CbDLMiOaQO — BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2022 ×

The Indian cricket team touched down in Australia earlier this month and have since been fine-tuning their preparations ahead of the start of their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022. India have already played two warm-up matches against Western Australia XI and will lock horns with Australia and New Zealand in two more practice matches next week.

Also Read: No one is as accustomed as them: England captain Jos Buttler picks his favourites for T20 World Cup 2022

India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. The Men in Blue are without the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in the tournament this year but will be hopeful of giving their best against Pakistan to get off to a winning start in the tournament.