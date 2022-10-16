No one is as accustomed as them: England captain Jos Buttler picks his favourites for T20 World Cup 2022

England captain Jos Buttler has picked Australia as the title favourites in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Speaking ahead of the start of the tournament, Buttler said the hosts always enjoy an advantage compared to other teams as they are well accustomed to the conditions.

Buttler picked defending champions Australia as favourites despite England having beaten them 2-0 in their own backyard in the recently-concluded three-match series. England defeated the Aussies by 8 runs in the first game before pulling off another victory by the same margin in the next game.

The third T20I was a no-result after the game was called off due to rain. While there were close contests, England showcased why they themselves will remain one of the firm favourites to win the elusive trophy this year. However, Buttler insisted home advantage will be crucial for Australia.

"I think history tells you that generally, the host nations are slight favourites in big tournaments," the England captain said in a presser ahead of the start of the tournament.

"Lots of people have played in Australia in those conditions but of course no one is going to know the conditions or be as accustomed to them as the Australian team and the reigning champions as well," he added.

England enjoyed a great campaign in the T20 World Cup last year under former skipper Eoin Morgan. They were unbeaten in the group stages and went on to defeat South Africa in the Super 12 before getting knocked out after losing the semi-final against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

Buttler, who will be leading England for the first time in a T20 World Cup, agreed T20 is an unpredictable format and even a single player can take the game away from the opposition on his day. The England skipper said they have had a good preparation and are looking forward to getting off to a good start in the tournament.

"In T20 cricket, one person can take the game away from you," said Buttler.

"We've had good preparation. We look forward to this tournament and don't try and read too much into past tournaments or things. We try and learn and get better and improve every day, and look forward to starting this competition in the next week," he added.