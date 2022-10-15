'Grow up': Ex-India cricketer slams Mitchell Starc for using Deepti Sharma's name in warning Jos Buttler

Mitchell Starc reignited the debate over Deepti Sharma's run out of England batter Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end after he used her name in warning England Jos Buttler during the third T20I between Australia and England on Friday. Starc warned Buttler over leaving his crease early at the non-striker's end, stating that he is not Deepti but that the England skipper should not back up too far before the delivery was bowled.

Deepti had run Dean out at the non-striker's end during the third ODI between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London, triggering mixed reactions from the cricket fraternity. While several English players criticised Deepti for going against the 'spirit of the game' with her actions, the Indian all-rounder also received support from many.

Despite ICC changing the rules and recognising a bowler running a batter on the non-striker's end as a proper run-out, opinions have been divided over the controversial mode of dismissal which was referred to as 'Mankad' earlier.

On Friday, Starc caught Buttler laving the crease too early on the non-striker's end but decided against running him out. However, the Australian warned him for his actions and used Deepti's name during the argument, leaving many Indian fans disappointed.

"I am not Deepti, but I won't do it. Doesn't mean you can leave early," Starc was caught telling Buttler on the stump mic during the game.

Former India cricketer Hemang Badani was furious with Starc's decision to use Deepti's name during the argument as he slammed the Australian pacer and advised him to 'grow up'. Badani said Starc should not have brought Deepti's name in the argument even if he just wanted to warn Buttler and not run him out.

"Grow up Starc. That’s really poor from you. What Deepti did was well within the rules of the game. If you only want to warn the non striker and not get him out that’s fine and your decision to make but you bringing Deepti into this isn’t what the cricket world expects of you," Badani, who played 4 Tests and 40 ODIs for India, wrote in a tweet.

This is not the first time Buttler has been caught backing up too far by a bowler on the non-striker's end. The England batter was run out at the non-striker's end during an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2014 before he was punished for backing up too far by R Ashwin during an IPL game between his team Rajasthan Royal and Punjab Kings in 2018.

Run-out at the non-striker's end has since become a huge topic of debate in the cricket fraternity with mixed reactions from former and current cricketers. However, the mode of dismissal is within the rules and can be used by bowlers to stop the batters from taking undue advantage.