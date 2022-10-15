They have shown outstanding teamwork: PM Narendra Modi hails Indian women's team after Asia Cup triumph

India thrashed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday (October 15) to lift the elusive trophy for a record-extending seventh time. India rode on brilliant performances from the likes of Renuka Singh and Smriti Mandhana to come out on top in the summit clash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team for their terrific show in the tournament and praised the team for their outstanding skill and teamwork. The Indian Prime Minister took to social media to congratulate the Indian women's team after their victory.

"Our women cricket team makes us proud with their grit and dexterity! Congratulations to the team for winning the Women's Asia Cup. They have shown outstanding skill and teamwork. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours," read a tweet from PM Modi's official Twitter handle.

India dominated the proceedings throughout the final after they lost the toss and were asked to bowl first in the all-important game. Fast bowler Renuka Singh ran riot with the new ball as she finished with excellent figures of 3/5 in her three overs.

Renuka dismissed Chamari Athapaththu cheaply on 6 off 12 to draw the first blood for India before dismissing Harshitha Madavi and Kavisha Dilhari to complete a three-wicket haul. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana also bowled brilliantly as they picked up a couple of wickets apiece to restrict Sri Lanka to a paltry 65 in 20 overs.

In reply, India had a cakewalk in the run-chase as they nailed down the target with as many as 11.3 overs to spare. The Women in Blue rode on Smriti Mandhana's sensational unbeaten half-century to register a comprehensive victory in the final. Mandhana was the star with the bat for India with a match-winning 51 off 25 balls.

India got off to a shaky start in the run-chase as they lost opener Shafali Verma (5) and Jemimah Rodrigues (2) in quick succession. However, Mandhana's amazing knock sent Sri Lanka out of the reckoning as the Athapaththu-led side had no chance of making a comeback in the final.