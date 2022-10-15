Renuka Singh, Smriti Mandhana star as India thrash Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch Women's Asia Cup title

Fast bowler Renuka Singh wreaked havoc with the ball while Smriti Mandhana starred with the bat as India thrashed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final to cinch the Women's Asia Cup 2022 title at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh on Saturday.

India have now won the Asia Cup a record-extending seven times, a testament to their dominance in the tournament. The Women in Blue entered the summit clash as overwhelming favourites and stood up to their tag to emerge on top. Harmanpreet & Co. produced a stunning bowling performance to bundle out Sri Lanka for a paltry 65 before chasing down the target without breaking a sweat.

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bat first in the all-important clash. However, the decision backfired as Lanka got off to a horrendous start. Athapaththu was dismissed cheaply on just 6 off 12 balls by Renuka before the Indian pacer sent back no.3 Harshitha Madavi on a duck.

More to follow...