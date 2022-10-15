Jasprit Bumrah is just 28, his career is more important than the T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma explained why the Indian team management decided against risking Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, stating that the fast bowler's career is more important than the trophy for the team. Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

One of the best fast bowlers in the world at present, Bumrah's absence is a huge blow to Team India's chances at the World Cup. However, Rohit said the 28-year-old's career is more important for the Indian team compared to their chances of winning the T20 World Cup in Australia this month.

Bumrah had missed the Asia Cup in the UAE earlier this year due to a back issue before making his comeback from injury during the home series against Australia. He was set to feature in the T20 series against South Africa at home but was ruled out once again after his back injury resurfaced.

BCCI eventually confirmed his ouster from the T20 World Cup while naming Mohammed Shami as his replacement, days ahead of the start of the tournament. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Rohit revealed the Indian team management consulted with specialists regarding Bumrah's injury but decided against risking him for the World Cup.

"Bumrah is a quality player, he has been playing very well over the years. Unfortunately, injuries happen. But you can't do anything about it. We spoke to a lot of specialists about his injury but we didn't get a positive response. World Cup. Yes, it's very important, but his career, for us, is more important. He is just 28 years old and he has a lot of cricket left in him," Rohit said speaking about Bumrah's injury.

"So, we can't take such risks. All the specialists we spoke to, also suggested the same. There is a lot of cricket left to be played. He will play a lot more matches and win a lot more matches for India in the future. There is no doubt about it. But his absence is a blow for us," the Indian skipper added.

Apart from Bumrah, India are also missing the services of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the T20 World Cup 2022 due to an injury. The Men in Blue will also be without pacer Deepak Chahar, who was part of the reserves but has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

While Shami has taken Bumrah's spot in India's squad, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been included in the reserves in Chahar's absence. India will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.