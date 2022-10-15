Baseless specualtions: Arun Dhumal on BCCI members being against Sourav Ganguly continuing as president

Sourav Ganguly's imminent exit from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has led to intense speculations in the Indian cricket fraternity. The former India captain is all set to be replaced by 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny after completing a three-year team as the president of the Indian cricket board.

Amid speculations that several BCCI members were not happy with Ganguly's tenure and were against him continuing as the board president, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has cleared the air. Dhumal, who is likely to become the next IPL chairman, said all board members were happy with the work done by the board during Ganguly's tenure and the rumours floating around his exit are baseless.

"There has been no BCCI president who has served for more than three years in independent India. All this media speculation about Dada being told or a few members were against him, they are all baseless," Dhumal was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

"Nobody spoke a word against him. All the Board members were extremely happy and satisfied with the entire team and how BCCI was run in the last three years despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.

"Dada has had a very distinguished career as an India captain, one of the best-ever leaders. As an administrator, he took the entire team along and we worked as one team," he added.

The Indian cricket board is set for a major revamp after Ganguly's exit as the president. As per reports, the former India captain wanted to continue in the top post but some board members were against him getting an extension. He was offered IPL chairmanship but Ganguly reportedly politely declined the offer.

Dhumal revealed he would have been part of the new IPL committee under Ganguly had the 50-year-old accepted the IPL chairman post. However, Ganguly's refusal to become the new IPL chairman paved way for Dhumal to take over the post replacing Brijesh Patel.

"Dada was there along with Roger and the new set of people who went to file the nomination. Everything was discussed and Dada was also spoken to. He was offered IPL chairmanship, or else Roger would never have had a chance, he is 67 (age limit being 70)," said Dhumal.

"He has been a World Cup winner for us, that was the view of the house. If Dada accepted the IPL chairmanship, I would have been out. And I would have been okay with that. Roger is a great addition keeping in mind the ODI World Cup at home next year. We followed the most transparent bidding process. Even those who could not buy teams appreciated it" he added.