'We talk about our families, cars': India captain Rohit Sharma opens up on camaraderie with Pakistan players

Captains of all 16 teams taking part in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 shared the stage in Melbourne on Saturday as they addressed the press ahead of the start of the showpiece event down under. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was under the spotlight along with Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the duo responded to several questions on the much-anticipated marquee clash between the arch-rivals on October 23.

India will lock horns with eternal rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. The hype surrounding the clash is at an all-time high and the tickets were sold out within minutes of being available.

India have enjoyed unprecedented success against Pakistan when it comes to World Cup meetings, however, the Men in Blue suffered their first-ever defeat against the arch-rivals in a World Cup game in the T20 World Cup last year. Pakistan have now defeated India twice in their last three meetings to enjoy an edge over the Men in Blue.

Despite the intense rivalry shared by the two teams, the players from both sides continue to share a cordial relationship with each other. Pictures and videos of the India and Pakistan players catching up ahead of their clash in the Asia Cup 2022 had gone viral on social media.

Indian skipper Rohit was asked about the camaraderie between the India and Pakistan players during the captain's meet on Saturday. Rohit said the players casually chat about their families and cars among other things when they meet off the pitch.

"We understand the importance of the game (India vs Pakistan). But there is no point in talking about it all the time and creating that pressure within yourself," Rohit said on Saturday.

"Whenever we (India and Pakistan) players meet, when we met at the Asia Cup, we talk about our families, ask about what's happening in our homes. That's all. From the interactions that I have had with Babar's teammates, we talk about such stuff only.

"Even the players from the previous generation have told us that the conversations were all about home, life and sometimes even about who's getting a new car and what car," added the Indian skipper.

India and Pakistan will be looking forward to producing yet another blockbuster encounter when they lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG on October 23. India have lost only once against Pakistan in a total of six meetings in the T20 World Cup.

While India will be without their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the game, Pakistan have received a major boost ahead of the high-profile game as left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been deemed fit to play against India.