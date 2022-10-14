From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Superstar batters who could be playing their last T20 World Cup
Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 06:48 PM(IST)
The T20 World Cup 2022 edition is set to kick off on October 16, with the main draw of the competition starting on October 22. Here's looking at the superstar batters who might be playing their last World Cup in the format:
Virat Kohli, at 33, might be playing his last T20 WC. The former Indian captain is the second-highest run-getter for the Men in Blue in the T20 WC history (845 runs) and has the second-most runs in the format overall (3,712).
If Kohli-starrer India wins the forthcoming tournament, the superstar batter might just sideline himself from the format in order to concentrate on the 2023 ODI World Cup and continue as a Test batter (given his love for the purest format).
2) David Warner
David Warner was the Player-of-the-Tournament in Aaron Finch-led Australia's victorious 2021 T20 WC campaign, in the UAE. He ended with 289 runs -- second-most -- with three half-centuries. He remains a strong contender to end as the highest run-getter this time around given his strong record at home.
Warner is 35. Hence, he is in the twilight of his career and could be playing his last T20 WC.
3) Aaron Finch
The 35-year-old Finch has already retired from ODI cricket, in the run-up to the 2022 T20 WC. Given he has never been in the scheme of things in Tests, one can say that the right-hander might just prolong his career to play another T20 WC, with the next edition in 2024. Nonetheless, there could be a possibility that the big-hitter can sign off on a high post the upcoming edition.
Finch has 3,013 runs in 100 T20Is, at a strike rate of 142 with 24 half-centuries and six centuries.
4) Martin Guptill
NZ opener Martin Guptill has owned the shortest format for quite some time. An integral part of the Black Caps, the 36-year-old Guptill might be playing his last T20 WC this year. He is the third-highest run-getter in men's T20Is, with 3,531 runs at 135.70 with two tons and 20 half-centuries.
Will Guptill inspire Kane Williamson & Co. to their maiden T20 WC trophy in Australia? Only time will tell...
5) Glenn Maxwell
Aussie superstar Glenn Maxwell is a big name in T20 cricket. While he has excelled in the format, he might still call it quits in T20Is post the World Cup. The all-rounder is going through a torrid phase with the bat, with seven consecutive single-digit scores. He is regarded as a big-match player and can certainly turn it around in the World Cup. Australia will certainly hope for the same.
At 34, Maxwell could retire from T20Is this year and give it his all in the 2023 ODI World Cup before retiring from international cricket.
The 'Big Show' has 2,041 runs in 94 T20Is, with a strike rate of150.40.
6) Rohit Sharma
At 35, Rohit is certainly in the last phase of his illustrious career. Given he is the all-format captain of Team India, there is immense pressure riding on his shoulders at all times. If he ends India's 14-year-long wait for their second T20 WC title, Hitman could step aside from the shortest format.
Rohit is a T20I legend. He is the leading run-getter in the format, with 3,737 runs in 142 T20Is (most by an Indian). He has 28 half-centuries and four centuries (most among Indians) as well. He was part of the MS Dhoni-led Indian team who won the 2007 edition.
Will Rohit lead the Men in Blue to another title this time around? Only time will tell...