From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Superstar batters who could be playing their last T20 World Cup

Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 06:48 PM(IST)

The T20 World Cup 2022 edition is set to kick off on October 16, with the main draw of the competition starting on October 22. Here's looking at the superstar batters who might be playing their last World Cup in the format:

1) Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, at 33, might be playing his last T20 WC. The former Indian captain is the second-highest run-getter for the Men in Blue in the T20 WC history (845 runs) and has the second-most runs in the format overall (3,712).

If Kohli-starrer India wins the forthcoming tournament, the superstar batter might just sideline himself from the format in order to concentrate on the 2023 ODI World Cup and continue as a Test batter (given his love for the purest format).

