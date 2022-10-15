'I am not Deepti, but..': Starc warns Buttler over leaving crease early using Indian star's reference - WATCH

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc issued a cheeky warning to England batter Jos Buttler about leaving the crease early at the non-striker's end during the third and final T20I between the two sides at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday. The game ended in a no-result after rain hampered the proceedings.

England batted first in the rain-marred encounter which was earlier reduced to a 12-overs-a-side contest. During England's innings, Starc was heard warning Buttler about leaving the crease early at the non-striker's end. The Australian pacer cheekily referred to Indian women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma while warning Buttler.

The incident happened during the fifth over of England's innings when Buttler was at the non-striker's end with Dawid Malan facing Starc. The left-arm pacer spotted Buttler leaving the crease early and warned him to stay inside the crease. However, Buttler refused Starc's claim and said he was not backing up too much.

"I'm not Deepti, but I won't do it. That doesn't mean you can leave early," Starc was caught telling Buttler on the stump mic as he walked back to bowl the fifth delivery of the over.

"I don't think I did," Buttler responded.

Starc mentioned Indian women's team star Deepti's name as he was referring to her run-out of England batter Charlotte Dean in the third and final ODI between India and England at the Lord's last month. Deepti had run Dean out at the non-striker's end to win the game for India, sparking a huge debate in the cricket fraternity.

Several former and current England cricketers criticised the India all-rounder for her run-out over the spirit of cricket. However, Deepti received support from many former and current Indian cricketers as the dismissal is within the rule books and perfectly legal to execute.

Talking about the game, England 41-ball 65 to post 112 runs on the board in 12 overs before Australia managed 30/3 in 3.5 overs. The game was interrupted due to heavy rain and was eventually called off without a result. It was the final preparation for both teams ahead of the start of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 from October 16.