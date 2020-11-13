Mumbai Indians, Virat Kohli top conversation charts on Facebook during IPL 2020

The just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 touched the pinnacle when it comes to the quality of cricket as it was the first time when a team with six wins finished last in the points table. IPL 2020 was shifted to the UAE and the entire tournament was played behind closed doors which also witnessed the viewership rating touch record high.

Not only that, IPL 2020, the franchises and players also trended on social media platforms massively. Mumbai Indians became the most-talked-about team whereas Virat Kohli was the most mentioned player on Facebook during IPL 2020. Facebook, in a statement, said that IPL 2020 was a big conversation starter and registered over 10 million mentions on Facebook led by crazy cricket fans.

Around 74 per cent of the people who talked about IPL 2020 were in the 18-34 years age group bracket. When it came franchises, Mumbai Indians – the winner of IPL 2020 – topped the charts of most mentioned tweets followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

Kohli led the pack of most mentioned players followed by MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. The Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka and Bihar were the top-most region when it comes to conversations.

"Cricket transcends all boundaries and brings India together like few things do. IPL over the years has emerged as a celebration of the sport and one of the biggest cultural moments for cricket fans in the country especially in these times," Facebook India Director and Head of Partnerships Manish Chopra said.

Chopra added that as IPL 2020 grew, fans gathered more to comment, share and post about their favourite moments, players and franchise throughout the season across Facebook’s family of applications including Instagram.

