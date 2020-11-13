'Best player I’ve ever seen in my life': Aussie coach Justin Langer praises this Indian batsman

India is set to take on its fiercest rivals Australia in a full-fledged tour that begins on November 27.

Last time India toured Australia, they created history after beating the Aussies 2-1 in Tests. However, the equation has changed this year as Steve Smith and David Warner have returned and Virat Kohli will be missing out on most the Test series due to paternity leave.

Kohli's absence has turned the odds in the favour of the hosts as India skipper was leading run-getter during the 2014/15 series with 692 runs and the second leading run-scorer in 2018-19 series with 292 runs.

Australia coach Justin Langer said that it’s tough not to be happy knowing that Kohli will miss three Tests.

"I’ve said this before, he is probably the best player I’ve ever seen in my life for so many reasons," Langer told reporters in a video call.

"It’s not only his batting but his energy, his passion for the game, the way he fields. I cannot believe the energy he displays in everything he does. Are we happy he’s not playing? It’s like taking Dustin Martin out of Richmond, isn’t it?" added Langer.