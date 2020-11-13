Injury-plagued Brazil suffer big blow as Neymar ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

PSG star Neymar Jr. has been ruled out of Brazil's World Cup qualifier clash against Uruguay as he sustained a groin injury will playing for his French club in the Champions League.

Brazilian football confederation confirmed on Thursday that the star footballer will not feature in the South American qualifying match on Tuesday in Montevideo.

Last week, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said that it would be "impossible" for Neymar to play for Brazil as he recovered from the injury, however, the Brazil coach Tite was still in favour that the star striker travel for the international match.

According to Brazil national team's doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, Neymar’s recovery after four days off training was not enough. Tite, on the other hand, had called up Flamengo striker Pedro for the matches as Neymar's replacement without removing the PSG star from the squad.

Neymar's absence will be a huge blow to injury-plagued Brazil as they already lost five players for the two matches, including injured midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Fabinho, and defender Rodrigo Caio. Defenders Eder Militão and Gabriel Menino were ruled out after contracting COVID-19. Pedro was selected for Brazil in September 2018 but was unable to make his debut after sustaining a series knee injury.