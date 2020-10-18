MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab?

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Oct 18, 2020, 06.25 PM(IST)

KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Highlights Photograph:( Twitter )

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dominating Mumbai Indians take on the deflated Kings XI Punjab in the 36th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in the second match of double-header Sunday. 

Mumbai Indians currently sit on the second position with six wins and two losses. Mumbai comes into this match after winning five consecutive games. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma have been in-form for Mumbai Indians and will be looking in maintain that form in Sharjah. The Mumbai Indians won the previous fixture against Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs. Chahar, Bumrah and Pattinson have been lethal with the ball and will trouble KXIP batsmen. 

Also read: IPL 2020: Dominating Mumbai Indians take on deflated Kings XI Punjab

The return of Universe Boss has motivated the Kings XI as they bounced back to winning ways after beating them by 8 wickets. All they need to do is win every match to dream of playoffs. Rahul, Agarwal and Gayle have been in form for the Kings XI Punjab. The bowlers have not had a great outing, but Shami might trouble the Mumbai openers with his lethal pace. KXIP are at the bottom of the table with six losses and just two wins. 

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 18).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match at WION.   

