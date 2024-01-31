Messi vs Ronaldo match: Al Nassr vs Inter Miami line-up, head-to-head, live streaming | All you need to know

Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr live: Inter Miami and Al-Nassr will square off in a match at the ongoing Riyadh Seasons Cup on Thursday (Feb 1). The two Saudi Pro League (SPL) giants will see the clashes of GOATS- Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. This will be a midseason friendly tournament for the SPL and a pre-season tournament for the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Al Nassr is second in the SPL with 46 points from 19 games and is seven points behind leader Al Hilal. On the other hand, Miami ended the 2023 MLS season in a rather poor fashion. Their last outing against Dallas was their second pre-season game ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Check all the details of the upcoming match:

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami: Head-to-Head

This will be the first time they will face each other.

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami: Predicted Line-up

Al Nassr: David Ospina; Sultan Al Ghanam, Abdulelah Al Amri, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles; Marcelo Brozovic, Ali Al-Hassan; Anderson Talisca, Otavio, Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem; Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Miami: Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Tomas Aviles, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Julian Gressel, Sergio Busquets, David Ruiz; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr live: Live streaming details

What is the date for the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match?

The match between Inter Miami and Al Nassr is going to take place on Thursday, January 31.

When will Al Nassr vs Inter Miami start?

The Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Saudi Pro League match will start at 11:30 pm IST / 6 pm GMT / 9 pm KSA time on Thursday.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match be played?

The Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Where to watch the live-streaming of Inter Miami and Al-Nassr match?

Al Hilal vs Inter Miami Live Streaming in UK, USA The match can be live streamed with MLS Pass on Apple TV by UK, and US viewers.

Where to watch the live-streaming of Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr match in India?

The Al Hilal vs Inter Miami match can be live-streamed through MLSsoccer.com and YouTube in India and the match will start at 11:30 pm IST on Wednesday. Indian users with Apple devices can stream the match on Apple TV if they have an MLS Pass.