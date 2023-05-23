LSG vs MI Eliminator Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

LSG vs MI Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Lucknow Super Giants will take on Mumbai Indians in the second playoff match of the IPL season 2023 on Wednesday, May 23. The clash will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The five times champion, Mumbai Indians is confident enough of their form as their batsmen are in their best flow.

When it comes to Lucknow Super Giants, most of their strategies have worked so far and that is a huge plus point. LSG’s success depends on the shoulders of their batsmen and it needs to be seen how they perform under pressure.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: LSG vs MI- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Lucknow and Mumbai have faced each other in 3 matches in IPL. Out of these 3 games, Mumbai has won 0 whereas Lucknow has come out victorious on 3 occasions. Hence, the head-to-head record of LSG vs MI stands at 3-0.

Matches played: 3

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants: 3

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 0 LSG vs MI- IPL 2023: Pitch report The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has been known to assist spinners. A solid and dry pitch could be expected with the side bowling could have themselves a big advantage. Spinners could play a big role in the game and the side winning the toss should look to bowl first. LSG vs MI- IPL 2023: Weather update The weather conditions in Chennai on Wednesday will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to range between 29 and 36 degrees Celsius. LSG vs MI- IPL 2023: Playing XI Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal LSG vs MI- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Mumbai Indians will win today’s match. LSG vs MI- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app



