Lewis Hamilton set to be awarded knighthood in New Year's Honours List

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is set to secure his status as Britain’s highest-achieving sportsman of his era and arguably of all-time as he is set to be recognized with a knighthood in the New Year's Honours List.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, will be rewarded knighthood after Boris Johnson personally intervened to get a nod for Hamilton.

The knighthood will put Hamilton on par with the likes of Sir Mo Farah, Sir Andy Murray and Sir Alastair Cook as sportspersons to have secured knighthood.

According to David Coulthard, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton – in their primes – would be pretty equal in terms of skills and podium finishes.

Sir Lewis Hamilton after dominating F1 for a decade

Hamilton, over the years, has sealed a spot as one of the worthy sporting personalities for the honour after dominating Formula One for nearly a decade while setting a record number of wins and pole positions. He secured his seventh world title in Turkey last week as the achievement brought his level with Michael Schumacher in terms of championship titles.

However, Hamilton’s tax status has delayed the impending elevation. Hamilton, who is worth more than £250million resides in Monaco and saved £3.3m in tax by registering his private jet on the Isle of Man. It has been sold since then.

Despite all this, Hamilton remains among the 5,000 highest taxpayers in the UK.

According to Sportsmail, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is happy to overrule the conservation within the sports honours committee to knight an active athlete.

David Richards, chairman of Motorsport UK, the national governing body, said: ‘If correct, this is wonderful news and well-deserved recognition for Lewis.

‘It is for the Government to decide but it is clear that it is not only his considerable record as a sportsman that is outstanding. There are also the other spheres in which he is now a leading voice, from environment issues to fighting for opportunity for all.’

Hamilton will hence become the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jackie Stewart, all awarded post-retirement.

Interestingly, no other F1 driver was knighted while racing

Hamilton said last week: ‘When I think about being knighted, I think of people like my grandad who served in the war. And Captain Tom, who waited 100 years.

‘Then you have these doctors and nurses who are saving lives at this hardest time ever. I don’t look at myself as an unsung hero. I haven’t saved anybody.’

Hamilton was awarded MBE in 2008 when he won the first of his titles, aged 23, at McLaren.