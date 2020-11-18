Lewis Hamilton named most influential black person in the UK

Lewis Hamilton has been named the most influential black person in the United Kingdom after topping the Powerlist 2021. Hamilton bagged the prestigious award after winning the Formula One World Championship for a record-equalling seventh time.

The Powerlist honours the most powerful people of African, African-Caribbean and African-American heritage in the United Kingdom. And in the 2021 edition, the focus was on the two of the biggest themes of 2020 – COVID-19 and racial discrimination.

The independent judging panel of Powerlist 2021 looked upon the people who have "ability to change lives and alter events, as demonstrated over a protracted period of time and in a positive manner".

Lewis Hamilton bagged the award for not only his phenomenal driving skills or for being F1’s only black driver. Hamilton has been extremely vocal in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, especially since the death of George Floyd under police custody.

In June 2020, Hamilton asked his fellow F1 drivers to take a knee before races while launching The Hamilton Commission, aimed at increasing the number of black people in motor racing.

Besides talking passionately about the BLM movement, Hamilton also wore a T-shirt with ‘Black Lives Matter’ written on it. His face masks were also dedicated to the victims of racial injustice.

After grabbing the top spot on the Powerlist 2021, Hamilton said: "I am so proud to be acknowledged, especially within the black community".

"I like to think that I'm just a part of a chain of many people trying to push for change."

