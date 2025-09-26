/KL Rahul's masterclass leads India A to historic chase win over Australia A; seal series

KL Rahul marked his return to long-form cricket with an outstanding knock of 176*, guiding India A to a five-wicket win over Australia A in the second unofficial Test being played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday (September 26). His 210-ball innings, which included 16 boundaries and four sixes, led the team to successfully chase down 412—setting a new record for the highest successful chase by an 'A' team.

On Day 4, with India A needing 243 more runs for the win, Australia A struck early by dismissing nightwatchman Manav Suthar. Rahul, who had retired hurt the day before, resumed his innings with Sai Sudharsan, who soon reached his half-century. Rahul brought up his own century after lunch, continuing his dominance as Australia’s bowlers failed to make an impact. Sudharsan reached his own hundred but fell shortly after.

Dhruv Jurel, with a quick-fire 56, supported Rahul in a 115-run stand that propelled India A closer to the win. Despite Jurel’s departure, Rahul remained steady at the crease, and along with Nitish Kumar Reddy’s quick boundaries, India A completed the chase with eight balls remaining, sealing a 1-0 series win. The first match ended in a draw. For Australia, Todd Murphy was the pick of the bowler as he picked 3/114, while Corey Rocchiccioli picked up two wickets.

Brief scores: