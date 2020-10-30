KL Rahul joins Virat Kohli in elite list with his cracking form in IPL 2020

KL Rahul on Friday joined Virat Kohli in an elusive list of players to score 600 runs twice in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to become only the second Indian batsman to achieve the iconic feat. Rahul, playing against Rajasthan Royals, in a crucial match in the ongoing IPL 2020 also joined an elusive list of cricketers to have scored 600 runs multiple times in IPL history.

While the likes of Chris Gayle and David Warner have scored 600-plus runs in IPL season thrice in the history of the tournament, Kohli and Rahul are only Indians to have made it to the list.

Gayle, also known as Universe Boss, has achieved the feat in 2011, 2012 and 2013 whereas Warner in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Meanwhile, Kohli achieved the feat in 2013 and 2016. Rahul, on the other hand, scored 600-plus runs in 2018 and in the ongoing IPL 2020. Notably, Rahul missed the 600-run mark by just seven runs last season.

Interestingly, no Indian batsman apart from Kohli and Rahul have scored 600 runs twice in the history of IPL. Also, he becomes only the second Indian captain, after Kohli, to notch up 600 runs in multiple IPL seasons.

ALSO READ: 'You never know': KKR's mentor David Hussey still confident of playoff spot

Players with 600+ runs in multiple IPL seasons:

Chris Gayle (2011, 2012, 2013)

David Warner (2016, 2017, 2019)

Virat Kohli (2013, 2016)

KL Rahul (2018, 2020)

Indians Scoring 600+ runs in an IPL Season:

Sachin (2010)

Kohli (2013)

Uthappa (2014)

Kohli (2016)

Pant (2018)

Kl Rahul (2018)

Rayudu (2018)

Kl Rahul (2020)*

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians post cheeky tweet after Yadav's stare-off with Kohli

Rahul has been terrific with the bat for Kings XI Punjab this season while scoring: 21, 132*, 69, 17, 63, 11,, 74, 61*, 77, 15, 27 and 28 so far in the tournament and is looking for another big score against Rajasthan Royals.

After IPL, Rahul will be in action for Team India in their tour of Australia starting in November.

