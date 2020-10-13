Kevin de Bruyne withdraws from Belgium squad citing unspecified injury

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has withdrawn from Belgium's clash against Iceland in the Nations League that scheduled to play on Wednesday.

Also read: Major Soccer League: Higuain brothers to play for Inter Miami FC

He has asked out citing an unspecified injury and returned to his club Manchester City, the Belgian national team said.

The 29-year-old was substituted in the second half during Belgium’s 2-1 Nations League defeat by England at Wembley on Sunday.

“Kevin de Bruyne has returned to his club. He couldn’t be fit enough to play against Iceland,” the Belgian national team said on Twitter.

UPDATE: @DeBruyneKev returned to his club. He couldn’t be fit enough to play against Iceland. — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 12, 2020 ×

Manchester City are currently 14th on the Premier League table with one win, loss and draw. They are set to face Arsenal on Saturday.