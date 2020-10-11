Major Soccer League: Higuain brothers to play for Inter Miami FC

Gonzalo Higuain and his brother Federico will be in Inter Miami after the MLS club signed a deal with DC United for the midfielder on Saturday.

According to the deal, Miami sent $50,000 in general player allocation money in exchange for Gonzalo's older brother, a 35-year-old playmaker who joined United in March after eight seasons with the Columbus Crew.

"Federico has been a great player in this league," Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough said. "We were thrilled to add more attacking depth, experience and playmaking ability to our roster when this opportunity presented itself."

Federico scored two goals in 10 appearances, all as a reserve, for United. He has 60 goals in 2017 MLS matches over nine seasons.

"We want to thank Pipa for his time and commitment," DC United general manager Dave Kasper said.

"Family is important and Federico personally requested to be reunited with his brother Gonzalo in Miami. We wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his career."

Higuain brothers become the 18th pair (of brothers) to serve as MLS teammates.

32-year-old Gonzalo played for clubs like Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus. He also was loaned to Milan and Chelsea before bidding goodbye to Juve last month.

On Wednesday, Gonzalo scored his first goal with Inter Miami in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

(Inputs from AFP)