Edinson Cavani talks about pressure of wearing jersey No.7 for Manchester United

Manchester United's new signing Edinson Cavani is ready to don the iconic No. 7 jersey for the Red Devils. According to the striker, he is relishing the challenge of playing in the Premier League and is confident he can handle the pressure of wearing the jersey and the No. 7.

The Uruguayan striker left Ligue 1's Paris St Germain after his contract expired last season, joined United on a free transfer, penning a one-year deal with an option to extend for a further 12 months.

"I know that once you're out on the pitch, the number you have on your shirt has no influence," the 33-year-old striker told the United website.

The iconic jersey was previously worn by United greats George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"But when you get the chance to pull on the No. 7 shirt at United... it really is a nice responsibility to have. I hope that I can do it great justice and leave it in as high regard as the many great players who have worn it before me."

While in PSG, Cavani scored 200 goals in 301 appearances becoming the all-time leading goal scorer for the French side.

"It's right up there with the best leagues anywhere in the world," he said. "For me that's a real honour and a new challenge, which really excites me a lot.

"I've been lucky enough to have played against a lot of English sides, but now it's my turn to experience playing and competing every weekend and in every match in the Premier League."

Solskjaer's United is finding trouble to find form in this year's Premier League, Manchester United currently sit on 16th position in the points table.