Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /BCCI opts for caution as injured Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Sri Lanka Test series

BCCI opts for caution as injured Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Sri Lanka Test series

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 17:19 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 17:19 IST
BCCI opts for caution as injured Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Sri Lanka Test series

BCCI opts for caution as injured Bumrah set to miss Sri Lanka Test series Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of India’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka following advice from the BCCI medical team regarding a persistent knee injury. Check the updated squad.

In a massive blow to the Indian Cricket Team, ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the upcoming away two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on medical advice. Bumrah, who is recovering from a knee issue that got aggravated during the concluded England ODIs, had been urged by the BCCI’s medical staff not to rush his comeback to the national side. The Indian Cricket Board hasn’t announced his replacement yet.

Bumrah last featured for India during the second ODI against England in Cardiff on July 16. He was ruled out of the decisive ODI at Lord’s, which India lost and concluded the series 2-1, with the BCCI saying the impact injury while fielding in Cardiff led to his absence. After the series ended, Bumrah has reportedly received injections in his knee as part of the plan laid out by the board’s medical team for his long-term fitness.

Also read| 'Fleming's appointment was big reason': Joe Root on England Test captaincy return

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The right-arm quick reached the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru this week and underwent a fitness test. A Cricinfo report claims that the doctors were unsure about his future if he had played in Sri Lanka; instead, they urged him to let

his knee recover properly before pushing for his return to the Indian Team.

Bumrah’s absence leaves India a bowler short

Trending Stories

With no Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy for Sri Lanka Tests, who are out with hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively, Bumrah’s absence leaves India a premier quick short for the Test series. Besides them, all-rounder Washington Sundar, out with a hamstring injury and seamer Akash Deep, who is in the middle of a long layoff following stress reactions on his back, have also missed out on the cut.

Meanwhile, India will begin the away tour with a three-day practice match in Colombo, starting August 7, before taking on Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle starting August 15. The SSC in Colombo will host the second Test starting August 23.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka Tests –

Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), B Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain
*Subject to fitness clearance

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

Trending Topics