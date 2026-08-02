/BCCI opts for caution as injured Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Sri Lanka Test series

In a massive blow to the Indian Cricket Team, ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the upcoming away two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on medical advice. Bumrah, who is recovering from a knee issue that got aggravated during the concluded England ODIs, had been urged by the BCCI’s medical staff not to rush his comeback to the national side. The Indian Cricket Board hasn’t announced his replacement yet.

Bumrah last featured for India during the second ODI against England in Cardiff on July 16. He was ruled out of the decisive ODI at Lord’s, which India lost and concluded the series 2-1, with the BCCI saying the impact injury while fielding in Cardiff led to his absence. After the series ended, Bumrah has reportedly received injections in his knee as part of the plan laid out by the board’s medical team for his long-term fitness.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The right-arm quick reached the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru this week and underwent a fitness test. A Cricinfo report claims that the doctors were unsure about his future if he had played in Sri Lanka; instead, they urged him to let

his knee recover properly before pushing for his return to the Indian Team.

Bumrah’s absence leaves India a bowler short

With no Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy for Sri Lanka Tests, who are out with hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively, Bumrah’s absence leaves India a premier quick short for the Test series. Besides them, all-rounder Washington Sundar, out with a hamstring injury and seamer Akash Deep, who is in the middle of a long layoff following stress reactions on his back, have also missed out on the cut.



Meanwhile, India will begin the away tour with a three-day practice match in Colombo, starting August 7, before taking on Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle starting August 15. The SSC in Colombo will host the second Test starting August 23.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka Tests –