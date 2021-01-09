Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj racially abused at the SCG on Day 3: Reports

Team Indian officials have claimed that their star pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd present at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The drama unfurled outside the Indian dressing after stumps on Day three of the Pink Test. ICC and stadium security officers locked in long discussions with Bumrah, Siraj and members of team management.

According to many media outlet, Indian officials are fuming over the incident and have said that the pair have been abused by members of the public for the past two days.

India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, along with other senior players in the team, spoke match officials and security officials at the end of play.

As per the reports, Siraj was abused by a crowd member at the Randwick end while he was fielding at fine leg.