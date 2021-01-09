Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj racially abused at the SCG on Day 3: Reports

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jan 09, 2021, 03.17 PM(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

According to many media outlet, Indian officials are fuming over the incident and have said that the pair have been abused by members of the public for the past two days. 

Team Indian officials have claimed that their star pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd present at the Sydney Cricket Ground. 

ALSO READ: Labuschagne-Smith power Australia to 197-run lead over India on Day 3

The drama unfurled outside the Indian dressing after stumps on Day three of the Pink Test. ICC and stadium security officers locked in long discussions with Bumrah, Siraj and members of team management.

According to many media outlet, Indian officials are fuming over the incident and have said that the pair have been abused by members of the public for the past two days. 

ALSO READ: Brisbane virus lockdown raises concerns over cricket Test

India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, along with other senior players in the team, spoke match officials and security officials at the end of play. 

As per the reports, Siraj was abused by a crowd member at the Randwick end while he was fielding at fine leg. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jan 09, 2021 | 3rd Test - Day Stumps
Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21
AUS
338
(105.4 ov)
103/2
(29.0 ov)
 VS
IND
244
(100.4 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jan 08, 2021 | 1st ODI
Ireland in UAE, 4 ODI Series, 2021
UAE
(49.0 ov) 270/4
VS
IRE
269/5 (50.0 ov)
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Jan 03, 2021 | 2nd Test
Pakistan in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020/21
NZ
(158.5 ov) 659/6 dec
VS
PAK
297 (83.5 ov)
186 (81.4 ov)
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App