'It's a no-brainer': Former England skipper names his pick for 'best T20 player in the world'

Former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan was all praise for compatriot Jos Buttler who scored his second consecutive century for Rajasthan Royals on Friday. The explosive opener slammed his third hundred of the IPL 2022 as he guided his side to victory over Delhi Capitals.

Vaughan, who led England to their historic Ashes victory in 2005, said that Buttler is the best T20 player in the world and his batting is improving with time as is evident in the Indian Premier League.

"Jos Buttler, the best T20 player in the world. It's a no-brainer. As soon as you get the chance to retain someone like Buttler, you do it. You stick him at the top of the order, and you watch him flourish. His form, expertise, power, and skills are just getting better and better," Vaughan said.

Vaughan also backed the 31-year-old to lead England in the T20I sometime in the future.

"I think he's just going to be a white-ball specialist. And I still think he can improve. He will be the England captain in T20s; I don't think it could be too far away. If not for this World Cup, definitely for the next one. He's that sort of a cricketer," Vaughan said about Buttler’s future prospects.

Buttler is leading the race for the IPL orange cap with 491 runs in 7 matches and with three centuries to his name, he is the best batsman in the tournament right now. He has been instrumental in his team’s success as they sit at the top of the points table after their win over Delhi Capitals.