IPL 2022: Andre Russell achieves unique feat with four-wicket haul in final over against Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell added a unique feat to his already illustrious career as he took four wickets in the final over of the innings against Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

This was the first time that any cricketer has taken four wickets in a spell of one over or less as Russell ended the match with figures of 1-0-5-4 to restrict GT to a below-par total of 156.

Previously, former KKR cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla had taken 3/6 against Delhi Daredevils way back in 2008 after bowling just five balls in his spell while Rajasthan Royals spinner Shreyas Gopal took three wickets for just 12 runs in a spell of one over against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.

Gujarat Titans looked well set for a big total with Hardik Pandya leading by example with a gritty 49-ball-67 to steady the innings with partnerships with Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller.

However, they lost the plot completely towards the latter half of the innings as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. Tim Southee started the fightback for KKR as he dismissed Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan.

But the icing on the cake was Russell who took the wickets of Abhinav Manohar and Lockie Ferguson on the first two balls of the final over and he came back brilliantly after conceding a boundary on the fourth ball of the over and took the wickets of Rahul Tewatia and Yash Dayal with the last two balls.

This was also the second instance that any IPL side has scored less than 30 runs in the final five overs of the innings after losing two or less wickets in the first 15 overs of their innings.