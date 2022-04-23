Can on-field umpires check waist-height no-balls with 3rd umpire? Here's what IPL rules say

Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s 15-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2022 on Friday was marred with a huge controversy after a questionable no-ball call by the on-field umpire. RR pacer Obed McCoy bowled an above waist-height full toss to DC batter Rovman Powell in the final over of the game. The ball was dispatched for a six by Powell but was not adjudged a no-ball by the on-field umpire, leaving the DC camp furious.

With 36 runs required off the last over in the 2018-run chase, Delhi Capitals took it close as Powell smacked three straight sixes off the first three balls. However, the West Indies star was left annoyed after the controversial no-ball call went RR's way in the game. While the replays showed the ball had been bowled clearly above the waist height, the on-field umpire stayed with his decision of calling it a legal full toss.

The decision didn't go down well in the DC dugout as skipper Rishabh Pant was seen animated on the sidelines and was spotted signalling his batters - Powell and Kuldeep to leave the field in protest. DC's assistant coach Pravin Amre later stormed onto the ground to have a chat with the umpires as things took an ugly turn.

However, the decision was not reversed by the on-field umpire. DC players were left furious as they wanted the on-field umpires to go upstairs and check with the third umpire for a waist-height no-ball. Could the on-field umpires have referred the decision to the third umpire? Here is a look at what the IPL rules state.

Here's what IPL rules say:

As per IPL playing conditions, the on-field umpire's decision is the final in case of a waist-height no-ball if the batter has not been dismissed on the same delivery. Had the on-field umpire not called it a no-ball straightaway, he could have gone upstairs to check for it with the third umpire. But since Powell had not been dismissed on that delivery, the IPL playing conditions don't allow umpires to refer to the third umpire for a waist-height no-ball on a regular delivery.

However, many have questioned why the third umpire cannot check for waist-height no-balls when they are directly in charge to call a front-foot no-ball in a game. As per MCC’s Law 41.7.1, any delivery bowled above waist height to a batter standing upright at the crease should be adjudged a no-ball.

After the controversial no-ball decision, Powell could only manage 2 runs off the next three balls from McCoy and was dismissed on the final delivery as DC went on to lose the game by 15 runs. It was DC's fourth loss in the tournament in a total of seven matches so far.