IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur fined, Pravin Amre banned for one game after no-ball controversy

The clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) was marred with a huge controversy after Rishabh Pant & Co. protested against a controversial no-ball call by the on-field umpire in the dying moments of the game. The DC trio of Pant, Shardul and Amre has been reprimanded by the IPL Governing Council over a breach of the Code of Conduct.

The incident happened during the final over Delhi Capitals' 223-run chase against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. DC's Rovman Powell was out in the middle with Kuldeep Yadav with the team requiring 36 runs to win off the last six balls. Powell slammed three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries from pacer Obed McCoy before the fast bowler bowled an above waist-height full toss.

It was a waistline no-ball but the on-field umpire adjudged it a legal delivery leaving the Delhi Capitals camp fuming. While skipper Pant was seen quite animated in the dugout, Shardul was also spotted objecting to the decision. However, things took a dramatic turn when Pant sent DC's assistant coach Pravin Amre on the field to talk to the umpire and protest against the no-ball decision.

Amre stormed onto the field and was seen having a discussion with the on-field umpire. Pant, Amre and others were widely criticised by many on social media for their unwarranted actions. While several former cricketers and experts felt that the umpire should have checked with the third umpire for the no-ball, they also felt Pant's actions were uncalled for.

IPL penalises Pant, Amre and Shardul:

The IPL Governing Council announced sanctions against Pant, Shardul and coach Amre on Saturday (April 23) following their misconduct in the game against Rajasthan Royals. While Pant has been fined 100% of his match fees, Shardul has been fined 50% of his match fees and admitted to a Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

On the other hand, DC's assistant coach Amre has been fined 100% of his match fees and has also been banned for one match. Amre admitted to Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Here's IPL's statement on the no-ball controversy in DC vs RR clash:

"Delhi Capitals captain, Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.Mr Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals has been fined 50 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Mr Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Pravin Amre, Assistant Coach, Delhi Capitals has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He will also face a one-match ban for the offence. Mr Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."

After the no-ball controversy, Powell could only manage two runs off the final two deliveries off the over as DC went on to lose the game by 15 runs. It was Pant & Co's fourth loss in seven matches so far this season as they remain on the sixth spot on the IPL 2022 points table.